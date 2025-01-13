Salt Lake Winter Roundup is returning this year

You will have the chance to celebrate Salt Lake's rich heritage in sports, arts and culture as the Salt Lake Winter Roundup returns to downtown in February, 2025.

This all-day event will transform a portion of West Temple between City Creek Center and Abravanel Hall into a vibrant western hub.

The inaugural event in 2024 was the country's first urban skijoring event.

If you're not familiar with skijoring, it combines ski racing and rodeo.

In addition to skijoring, there will be live music, arts and cultural performances, interactive brand activations, food vendors and engaging family-friendly experiences.

It really is a one-of-a-kind celebration for all ages.

The Winter Roundup is happening on Saturday, February 8 from 9am to 5pm.

You can learn more at visitsaltlake.com/winterroundup.

