SALTD Catering Co. brings delicious food and an unforgettable backdrop to your party

Based in Salt Lake City, SALTD Catering extends to all parts of Utah.

Chef Evan Francois will prepare your meal for destination events, from your home to canyon cookouts to upscale meals with mesa views... even destination weddings outside of Salt Lake City.

From lighting and decor to music and floral arrangements, they'll create a backdrop that sets a tone as savory as the menu.

SALTD use local farms and sustainable products for most of their events and they create custom menus for each event.

Chef Evan joined us with recipes to share.

Chimichurri

Serves 4

Prep time: 8 minutes

1 cup cilantro, large stems removed

½ cup flat leave parsley, large stems removed

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, large stems removed

½ cup EVOO

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

3 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Pulse all ingredients beside the oil and lemon juice in a food processor. Clean down the sides as needed. Add the lemon, oil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix to combine and place in a container until needed.

Charred Peanut Sauce

Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts

1 cup GF soy sauce

3 tablespoons cup honey

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

¼ cup mirin

½ cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped fine

1 tablespoon ginger, chopped fine

In a large pan, warm the pan without oil on med heat. Add the peanuts to the pan and char the peanuts. Make sure to have them a 60/40 char to toasted ratio on the peanuts. Carefully, add the rest of the ingredients and reduce the liquid by half. Keep warm for use.

Baby Carrots

Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

1 pound baby carrots, halved

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Warm a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the oil once warm. Add the carrot to the pan. Toss in the oil and season with salt and pepper. Flip every couple of minutes until the carrots are fork tender.

To Finish:

Plate the warm peanut sauce on a plate. Criss cross the carrots near the peanut sauce. Add the chimichurri to the top of the carrots and garnish with puffed sorghum and herbs.

