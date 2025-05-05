¡SALUD! Here are Cinco de Mayo drinks for breakfast, lunch & dinner

¡SALUD! If you're toasting friends this Cinco de Mayo, here are some drinks for morning, noon & night.

Jim Santangelo, Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with recipes for a Breakfast Margarita, a Mid-Day Ranch Water and for evening, The Smoked Desert.

Breakfast Margarita

Tequila, orange liqueur, orange & lime juice, orange marmalade

Mid-Day Ranch Water

Tequila, fresh lime, Topo Chico

Evening The Smoked Desert

Mezcal, sweet vermouth, Italian red bitter liqueur

For more information please visit wineacademyofutah.com.