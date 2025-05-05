Watch Now
¡SALUD! Here are Cinco de Mayo drinks for breakfast, lunch & dinner

Cinco de Mayo Drinks
Here are Cinco de Mayo drinks for morning, news and night (and all summer long).
Posted

¡SALUD! If you're toasting friends this Cinco de Mayo, here are some drinks for morning, noon & night.

Jim Santangelo, Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with recipes for a Breakfast Margarita, a Mid-Day Ranch Water and for evening, The Smoked Desert.

Breakfast Margarita
Tequila, orange liqueur, orange & lime juice, orange marmalade

Mid-Day Ranch Water
Tequila, fresh lime, Topo Chico

Evening The Smoked Desert
Mezcal, sweet vermouth, Italian red bitter liqueur

For more information please visit wineacademyofutah.com.

