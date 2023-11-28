Santa is very busy in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Celebrate the "Sea-son" at the Festival of the Seas at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. The festival features a seaside Santa, holiday crafts, colorful photo ops, "Elf in the Kelp" and so much more. Festival of the Seas runs through December 24, 2023. Click here for more information.

Sandy is turning on holiday lights at City Hall on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. As you stroll through the lights you can also visit with Santa, enjoy hot cocoa and treats and listen to the music of local choirs. Click here for more information.

West Jordan is having a Holiday Season Kick-Off Event on Friday, December 1, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. and going until 8:30 p.m.This is a jam-packed evening of crafts, snacks, music, Santa and a drone show. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, you can have Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway. After the meal, there will be story time, an art project and even a small science experiment. It all gets going at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. Click here for more information.

Santa will be arriving in Eagle Mountain on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in a fire truck for their Christmas Market, which also includes live reindeer, a petting zoo, pony rides, a boutique and food trucks. It runs 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and you can get more information by clicking here.

Learn how soldiers celebrated Christmas at Camp Floyd on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Starting at 10 a.m., you can take a tour of the park in Fairfield, as you visit with Santa, his reindeer and even the Grinch. Later in the day there will be a light parade and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Join The Shops at South Town on Saturday, December 2, 2023 for Donuts and Hot Chocolate with Santa. Come dressed in your favorite PJ's for this fun event for the whole family. There will also be balloon animals, face painting and story time. It gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

in Tooele, there's an Elf Dive where children can swim or wade in the water at the Pratt Pool, hunting for rubber duckies and Christmas ornaments to exchange for prizes. There are also games and crafts out of the water, all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Springville is having a Holiday Festival and Santa Village on Friday, December 1 from 5pm to 8pm and again on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 7:30p.m. There will be a Christmas tree lighting, live holiday entertainment and Santa Claus too. Click here for more information.

You still have time to stroll through seven life-sized snow globes along Park City's Main Street. Each globe plays an iconic holiday song and has a different theme. The globes will be up through January 5, 2024. Click here for more information.

