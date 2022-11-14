Santa's eaten too many cookies for his own good, a Utah doctor is helping him

November is National Diabetes Month – a time to bring attention to diabetes – and what it means for those living with it.

We were joined by someone we all know and love, but someone we may not have realized has Type 2 Diabetes… Santa Claus!

Old Saint Nick brought his doctor – from Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, Utah – Dr. Riley Rampton to our studio.

Santa says he's had diabetes for more than 20 years and over time developed neuropathy in his feet.

He says, "For several years, I'd been seeing doctors about various wounds, but at some point it just became too much.. and Dr. Rampton and I started weighing serious options."

Dr. Rampton told us that there are serious side effects from diabetes to the limbs. He says most amputations and limb salvations are not due to a dramatic accident. More often they are needed as a result of diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and wounds.

He says, "Because Santa doesn't have feeling in his feet – a side effect of Diabetes – he was unaware that the bones in his left foot had weakened. It's a condition called "Charcot Foot". Charcot can cause the joints in the foot to collapse and eventually become deformed, which can then lead to open wounds, infection, and amputation – these are serious risks for people who have Diabetes."

In Santa's case, because it was in the later stages, Dr. Rampton gave him a few options:

o Perform a "Charcot Foot Reconstruction" procedure (Charcot Foot surgery involves complete reconstruction of the foot and ankle. It includes cutting and realigning bones, as well as affixing metal plates and screws), or

o Possibly amputate.

Because Santa is a busy man with lots of grandkids, he opted for surgery to keep his foot.

But, Dr. Rampton says every patient is unique and it's a case-by-case scenario when debating surgery vs. amputation.

But, Dr. Rampton says, " This surgical option provides patients with a significantly lower mortality rate than amputation. Consider this statistic: People who have a below-the-knee amputation have an 80% mortality rate within five years."

As for Santa, he had the surgery almost six months ago and he says the surgery was a great alternative for him.

He spend several months in a frame around his foot. Now, he can put full weight on it.

Santa says, "Now I won't have any problem getting in and out of the sleigh to get presents to the kids! I'm going to make the trek on Christmas Eve, don't you worry!"

If you would like more information please visit CacheValleyHospital.com or MountainStar.com.