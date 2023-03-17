Satisfy your sweet tooth on St. Patrick's Day with this simple recipe

“Marshmallow Popcorn” (with sprinkles and Lucky Charms)

by Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes

INGREDIENTS

10 Cups of Popped Popcorn

6 tablespoons Butter (Sweet Cream, Salted)

4 Cups Mini Marshmallows

1 Cup Mini Marshmallows (set aside until end)

1 Cup White Chocolate Chips

2 Cups Lucky Charms

Salt (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Pop 10 cups of popcorn and remove all of the un-popped kernels. Salt it liberally and set aside in a large bowl.

Add 5 tablespoons of butter to a medium saucepan. Melt the butter on medium heat, stirring occasionally until the butter is completely melted.

Add 4 cups of mini marshmallows to the melted butter.

Stir until the marshmallows are covered in the butter, and then continue to stir until the marshmallows are completely melted.

Take the marshmallow mixture off of the heat as soon as the last marshmallow has melted.

Slowly pour about a third of the marshmallow mixture over the salted popcorn.

Gently fold the lucky charms, white chocolate chips, marshmallow mixture and extra marshmallows in with the popcorn.

Continue to add the marshmallow mixture a bit at a time, stirring between each addition. The popcorn should be completely covered in the warm marshmallow mixture.

Now pour the popcorn onto a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper, foil, or a Silpat liner. Use the spatula to even the popcorn out on the cookie sheet.

Allow the Marshmallow Popcorn to cool. Break apart into pieces and serve.

You can find Whitney on Social Media:

@theblondewhobakes IG & TIKTOK and on her website: Theblondewhobakes.com