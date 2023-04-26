Saturday is filled with family fun celebrating music, arts, the earth and more

The city of Sandy is inviting you to a "Fiesta 5k" on Saturday, April 29, 2023. This is a race for the entire family and all skill levels. You'll run through River Oaks Golf Course and then celebrate "Cinco de Mayo" style at the end.

It's Children's Day at The Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 29, 2023. This will be a day filled with fun, games, arts and crafts, face painting, music and more. It's also a day for children and their families to learn about Mexican culture and why we celebrate Children's Day.

April is the "Month of the Military Child". Join Blue Star families for a "Dandelion Fest" on Saturday, April 29, 2023. This will be a fun-filled day celebrating military kids, both past and present. There will be fun and games, food, and resources to help military families at The Gateway.

Celebrate creativity and culture at West Jordan's first-ever "Art in the Park" on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Fill your day with performing arts, live artists, food trucks and more. Bring your families and friends and immerse yourself at Veterans Memorial Park.

There's an Arbor Day celebration in North Salt Lake on Saturday, April 29, 2023. And, what better way to celebrate than by planting trees at Legacy Park? Families, friends and groups are all welcome.

If you're in St. George on Saturday, April 29, 2023, head to J.C. Snow Park for their Arbor Day tree planting. There will also be crafts and activities for kids, breakfast for volunteers and even free shrubs you can take home and plant.

The Ogden Botanical Garden is keeping the celebrations for Earth Day going on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Bring the whole family for a plant sale and swap, family activities, food and more.

There's a free concert in Lehi that's geared towards kids on Saturday, April 29, 2023. After the performance by the Lehi Symphonic Band, kids can see the instruments up close and talk to the musicians.

