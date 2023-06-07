Watch Now
Saturday, June 10 is also ScatterDay

What is ScatterDay?
"ScatterDay" helps memorialize a deceased family member while bringing comfort to those struggling with what to do with them.
Statistics show that 1-in-5 households have the cremated remains or ashes of a loved one at their home because the family doesn't know what to do with them.

Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery is holding a "ScatterDay," giving families with cremated remains the opportunity to come to the cemetery on June 10 and place them in a beautiful ossuary for free.

Rob Larkin, Executive Vice President of Larkin. says "ScatterDay" helps memorialize a deceased family member while bringing comfort to those struggling with what to do with them.

Cremated remains will rest in a beautiful ossuary which is an underground receptacle where the ashes are placed with those of others.

This free event will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy.

To learn more about ScatterDay at Larkin Sunset Gardens, visit: larkinmortuary.comor call (801) 363-5781.

