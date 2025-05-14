Saturday, May 17 is "National Vintage Store Day"

You have an excuse to "shop until you drop" on Saturday, May 17, 2025. It's National Vintage Store Day.

More than 700 vintage shops across the country and Canada are participating, including at least 12 in Salt Lake City!

Morgan Saxton was live at one of the stores, Vintage Drift SLC, and talked with owner Kristen Wolfe, who also organized the local part of National Vintage Store Day.

Her store features one-of-a-kind vintage treasures.

She says the event celebrates secondhand fashion, sustainable shopping, local artists, and community connection.

To see a fill list of local stores participating, click here.

