Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Saturday, May 17 is "National Vintage Store Day"

National Vintage Store Day
Saturday, May 17 is "National Shop Vintage Store Day".
Posted
and last updated

You have an excuse to "shop until you drop" on Saturday, May 17, 2025. It's National Vintage Store Day.

More than 700 vintage shops across the country and Canada are participating, including at least 12 in Salt Lake City!

Morgan Saxton was live at one of the stores, Vintage Drift SLC, and talked with owner Kristen Wolfe, who also organized the local part of National Vintage Store Day.

Her store features one-of-a-kind vintage treasures.

She says the event celebrates secondhand fashion, sustainable shopping, local artists, and community connection.

To see a fill list of local stores participating, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere