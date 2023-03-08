Save big on the items you use most at Macey's Case Lot Sale

The Macey's Case Lot Sale is going on now so you can stock up and save until March 14, 2023.

You can save big on the items you use the most like canned goods, rice, pasta, baking supplies and more.

Make sure to check out the fresh departments as well because there will be big savings throughout the store, not just on canned items.

You can buy items by the case or individually so you can save no matter the size of your household.

Shop Macey's Food club brand during Case Lot to save even more while still getting the same great quality.

Shop Case Lot online for pick up or delivery at maceys.com/anywhere. Shopping online helps you save big on all the deals without the hassle of carrying around bulk items in the store.

Make sure you're a member of Macey's Perks program so you can start building up your points!

Case lot is the prime time to use your points to save even more. These points can be used towards groceries or gas at Macey's or Holiday-branded gas stations.

A few examples include Food Club 25 lb. flour or sugar for $11.99, Food Club 14-15 oz. canned vegetable just 59 cents and 16 oz. peanut butter for just 99 cents!

Sarah Pettit did a recipe for us, using ingredients from the case lot sale.

Quick, easy, and delicious… the perfect lunch! These Chicken Caesar Wraps are a great lunch or snack to help satisfy your cravings.

Total time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

• 1 (12.5-ounce) can Food Club Chunk White Chicken Breast in Water, drained

• 1/2 cup Food Club Classic Caesar Dressing

• 1/4 cup Food Club Shredded Parmesan Cheese

• 1 large avocado

• 2 teaspoons lemon juice

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 4 10 inch Tortillas

• 4 cups baby spinach

Instructions

1. Place chicken, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese in a medium bowl. Stir until combined.

2. In a small bowl, mash avocado with a fork. Add lemon juice and kosher salt. Stir until combined.

3. Divide avocado mixture between tortillas. Top with chicken mixture and baby spinach. Fold in ends and roll tightly. Slice in half and serve

Click here for case lot savings, recipes and storage tips and find your closest store at maceys.com.