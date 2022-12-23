Save education money for your kids & grandkids now!

A lot of us save for the future - we save for wills, insurance, 401K plans, but what about future education funding?

my529 is Utah’s educational savings plan – an opportunity for people to plan for the future through investment-style savings that may grow over the years.

The upside is that earnings can be used for qualified education expenses without incurring income tax on those earnings. Plus, in Utah, there are contribution tax credits. Funds can be used in the USA and other countries, as long as the teaching institution is one that accepts federal financial aid.

To celebrate the University of Utah’s Rose Bowl game, my529 accounts opened for a new beneficiary, (a child or grandchild, etc.) and start with a $20 is contributed, my529 will contribute $20.

This way, that new account begins with $40 and may grow over the years, until your little one becomes a Ute fan too.

Use Promotional code UUROSE23 to get that matching money and go to my529.org/goutes to start your my529 now!