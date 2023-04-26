"Saved by the Bell" actors will reunite at FanX Salt Lake

FanX is September 21-23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the featured guest announcements just keep coming.

Ro Malaga from FanX joined us on The PLACE Wednesday with another big announcement for fans of 90s sitcoms.

"Saved By the Bell" cast members will be in Salt Lake for Fan X.

That includes Mario Lopez who played Slater, Mark Paul-Gosselaar, who played Zach and Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie.

For more information about FanX2023 or to purchase tickets now, please visit FanXSaltLake.com.