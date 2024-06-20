Say goodbye to sweltering summer heat and chilly winter drafts inside your home.

If your home is sweltering in the summer and chilly in the winter, you may want to ask yourself, "What's in my walls?"

Nate Rigby, co-owner of USA Insulation in Utah, as well as salesperson Chris Freeman, joined us to tell us how insulation could be your answer to year-round comfort inside your home.

Insulation USA injects a foam project right into the walls of your home. And, if you already have insulation, don't worry.

USA Premium Foam is designed to go over existing fiberglass insulation. There's no need to remove the pink stuff already in your walls.

They also have a higher R-value than other companies, meaning optimal energy savings on your monthly bills.

You can learn more at usainsulation.net/utah.