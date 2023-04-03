Say yes to the dress at Ivy City Co.

Watch Now
Ivy City Co. now has a beautiful showroom where you can shop and try on dresses.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 03, 2023
Ivy City Co. has a brand new storefront at 9180 South 500 West in Sandy where you can try on dresses and shop to your heart's content.

It's also where you can pick up online orders if you choose.

Jenny went to the store where you can say yes to the dress!

Co-owners Whitney Smith and Madeline Hamilton are the designers of the brand.

They offer beautiful dresses for women, little girls and newborn babies. They've also added little boys' clothes as well.

They say they want their styles to be inclusive so their offer sizes up to 5X for women.

You can find more information at ivycityco.com.

