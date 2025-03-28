Scarlet would fit in with any home with any combination of adults, kids, dogs and cats

Scarlet is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who's hoping her forever family is watching her on TV right now!

Scarlet is a female adult terrier/ Doberman Pinscher with a sweet and gentle temperament.

She is an affectionate dog, and she loves to be quiet and loyal to her family, whether they are human or canine.

Scarlet is a little shy with people, at first but if you give her time she will be your biggest fan.

She's house-trained, chipped, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $300.

Scarlet would make the perfect addition to any family, and she can't wait to meet you and your family soon!

If you're interested in learning more, you can set up a private meet and greet.

Find more information at hearts4paws.org.