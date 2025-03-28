Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Scarlet would fit in with any home with any combination of adults, kids, dogs and cats

Let's Find Scarlet a Home!
Scarlet is a sweet girl and very chill!
Posted

Scarlet is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who's hoping her forever family is watching her on TV right now!

Scarlet is a female adult terrier/ Doberman Pinscher with a sweet and gentle temperament.

She is an affectionate dog, and she loves to be quiet and loyal to her family, whether they are human or canine.

Scarlet is a little shy with people, at first but if you give her time she will be your biggest fan.

She's house-trained, chipped, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $300.

Scarlet would make the perfect addition to any family, and she can't wait to meet you and your family soon!

If you're interested in learning more, you can set up a private meet and greet.

Find more information at hearts4paws.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere