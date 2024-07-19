Watch Now
The Place

Actions

School supplies needed for Utah students

'Stuff the Bus'
(The Place Advertiser) - Help provide students with the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom!
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Help stuff a school bus for Utah kids with supplies for the new school year!

All families are welcome to drop off donations to the bus on Saturday, July 20 in Farmington.

Over the last 14 years, United Way of Salt Lake has been dedicated to providing Utah students with school supplies with help from their partners like Comcast.

"Our 'Stuff the Bus' event sponsorship is part of our commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement," according to a written statement from Comcast.

The list of supplies local students need include backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, folders, binders, glue sticks, scissors, and even the basics like rulers and erasers. 

Join us on July 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Farmington Xfinity Store in Station Park.

"Our family-friendly event will feature fun activities for a great cause," said Bill Crim, CEO, United Way of Salt Lake.

If you can’t make it to Farmington on July 20, you're invited to visit your nearest participating Xfinity store through August 3 to donate much-needed school supplies and support United Way’s 'Stuff the Bus' campaign.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere