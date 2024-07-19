School supplies needed for Utah students

Help stuff a school bus for Utah kids with supplies for the new school year!

All families are welcome to drop off donations to the bus on Saturday, July 20 in Farmington.

Over the last 14 years, United Way of Salt Lake has been dedicated to providing Utah students with school supplies with help from their partners like Comcast.

"Our 'Stuff the Bus' event sponsorship is part of our commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement," according to a written statement from Comcast.

The list of supplies local students need include backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, folders, binders, glue sticks, scissors, and even the basics like rulers and erasers.

Join us on July 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Farmington Xfinity Store in Station Park.

"Our family-friendly event will feature fun activities for a great cause," said Bill Crim, CEO, United Way of Salt Lake.

If you can’t make it to Farmington on July 20, you're invited to visit your nearest participating Xfinity store through August 3 to donate much-needed school supplies and support United Way’s 'Stuff the Bus' campaign.

