Scion Cider Bar has the second largest selection of craft hard cider in North America, with over 225 on the menu at any given time.

The Central 9th neighborhood bar imports fine ciders from all around the world, focusing on smaller producers and orchard driven operations, to support small agriculture.

The perfect complement to any farm to table meal, is a farm to table beverage.

Owner Elisabeth Osmeloski says, "Scion Cider's General Manager and cidermaker, Rio Connelly recently became Utah's THIRD Certified Pommelier (like a wine sommelier, but for cider) – so we're incredibly proud of that achievement, since there's still a small number of cider professionals around the world who have earned the designation."

Scion regularly hosts educational events and classes with the Pommeliers of Utah, and these can be booked as guided tasting experiences for large groups and private parties.

In addition to the vast selections of cider to try at the bar, they make very small batches of hard cider in-house as well, primarily using fruit from Utah orchards.

Elilsabeth says they just hand processed 169 pounds of apricots from their own orchardists' crop to put into the next hand-crafted small batch, along with Utah grown lavender.

Supporting other local small businesses and farmers is very important to Scion Cider Bar's overall mission, and as we head into the second half of summer, the venue will host a series of educational events in August focused on FOUR of Utah's craft cider makers outside of Salt Lake City:

August 6th - Etta Place Cider (Torrey, Utah)

August 13th - Dendric Estate (Kamas, Utah)

August 20th - Hive Winery (Layton, Utah)

August 27th - Hobbled Dog (Logan, Utah)

Along those lines, on Thursday August 14, 2025, 5-8PM – the Central 9th neighborhood will host its 2nd farmers market of the summer on Jefferson St & 900 South.

There will be multiple vendor booths, with fresh flowers, vegetables, fruits, local honey and more – including a pop-up stand from Scion Cider's own orchardist, as well as the cider donut & slushy truck from Pyne Farms, another local apple grower Scion works with frequently.

Outside of small farms, Scion also likes to work with local artists and other small business owners to host a number of fun events weekly, that make great date night activities, solo crafts or group outing fun – whether it's Music Bingo Mondays (players can win concert tickets) to build a charcuterie board workshops, and craft nights where you can create your own zen garden or paint a ceramic pet bowl.

More details & signup links can be found at ScionCiderBar.com/events.

This September, Scion will also be participating in the annual FARM TO GLASS Cocktail Competition hosted by Salt Lake Magazine – and throughout the month, visitors to Scion Cider can come into to try and vote for the bar's unique entry, made with local Holystone Apple Brandy, along with candied, locally grown beets.

You can learn more at scionciderbar.com.