Scion Cider Bar is a unique new bar in the Central 9th Neighborhood of SLC

Scion Cider Bar is a unique new bar in the Central 9th neighborhood (900 S & 200 W) - a hub of amazing restaurants, bars, breweries. (Laziz Kitchen original location, Water Witch, Nohm, The Pearl, Central 9th Market, Snowmobile Pizza & coming soon - Seasons Plant Based Bistro, Hoppers Brewpub)

Scion Cider features 23 rotating ciders on tap, and over 200 more ciders from around the US & the world available in cans and bottles.

Co-founder Elisabeth Osmeloski says, "Effectively, we're a wine bar with the glass, carafe, bottle options. Cider is closer to wine in nature, just made with apples instead of grapes, though some modern cideries take a more beer-like approach, even adding hops and fruits, creating styles that taste more like beers, but without the grainor gluten, and feel lighter to drink."

Elisabeth says they also produce extremely limited small batches of their own house made cider.

Because it's Women's History Month / International Women's day on Wednesday, Scion is celebrating. Elisabeth brought with her some specialty bottles of cider that are from women-led cider brands from all over, products that especially drink more like white wines, champagnes, and rosés.

She says the cider industry is unique in that it really feels less male dominated than its counterparts (beer & spirits, and to a great extent, traditional wines) are male heavy.

In cider, there are many women who have led the growth of the industry, are the head cidermakers and orchardists and farm labor for their own products. Yet, 50% of cider consumers are men, so it's the most balanced drink category.

Scion Cider Bar also has snacks for customers, many from local partners like Caputo's (Conservas - tinned fish, gourmet potato chips, olives, almonds, meats & charcuterie), Liberty Heights Fresh specialty cheeses, and the Focaccia made by Central 9th market.

For more information please visit: scionciderbar.com.