Scion Cider Bar is celebrating the arrival of fall

Scion Cider Bar is known for its collection of over 225 imported fine craft ciders from around the world.

Owner Elisabeth Osmeloski joined us with all they are doing to celebrate the beginning of fall and their special offering of hot mulled cider. National Hot Mulled Cider Day is Monday, September 30, 2024.

Elisabeth says, "We take Pyne Farms fresh apple cider, and mull it with Scion's own recipe of clove, coriander, ginger, cinnamon sticks & lemon. It's delicious as a non-alcoholic option, or you can add local spirits, such as whiskey, spiced rum or barrel aged brandy to it."

The month of October is also National Cider Month, so Scion is celebrating all month long with a variety of cider-focused events. You can find them all listed on their website and on @scionciderbar on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok.

Elisabeth says, "As Utahns may or may not know, many local restaurants, bar & breweries are struggling right now to due to slow business for a variety of reasons, so these small businesses really need our collective support to stay open. Several fall events are collaborative efforts and promoting multiple businesses at once – such has the annual Utah Ale Trail Fall Crawl – which is transitioning from a four-day weekend event to an app-based program that allows you to earn points & prizes for check-ins at breweries & cideries across Utah now through November 30th."

Then, on October 9, 2024, Scion will host its first monthly raclette dinner. To get into the Halloween spirit, Beehive Charcuterie will be leading a build your own spooky charcuterie board workshop.

Throughout October, Scion will be hosting a number of non-profit fundraisers, including one for RuffHaven.org on Friday, October 4, 2024, the Utah Chapter of the Sierra Club on Sunday, October 6, 2024, and they'll also be participating in the citywide "Pink Party" benefitting Breast Cancer survivors.

On Friday, October 25th, 2024 Scion is also partnering up with Central 9th neighbors – Spy Hop, a nonprofit digital media arts center offering free classes in film, music, audio, and design for students ages 12-19, to do screening night of LGBTQ+ focused short films created by former students. (Scion is a 21+ only venue.)

With Utah's fall apple season upon us, Scion hosts several annual events to celebrate Utah's small orchards, including hosting Torrey's Etta Place Cidery on Wednesday October 23, 2024, for an annual heirloom apple tasting – which is free to attend.

Scion's own orchardist, Jordan Riley, will be on-site for the cidery's annual apple pressing event on Saturday, November 2, 2024, which will feature Pyne Farms cider donut truck, savory & sweet stuffed pasties from the Dough Miner & hot mulled cider, plus live music performances by the Utah Beer Cider Choir.

Weekly events at Scion include Monday Night Smash & Cash Bingo from 7PM-9PM, which starts with an hour of Rock'N music bingo, then standard number bingo with a cash jackpot round to end the night – the pot grows by $50 each week.

Thursday Nights are regular trivia nights, and there are two themed nights each month, with September 26, 2024 being GenX vs. Millennials.

This fall will Scion host two University of LifeLong Learning classes taught by Utah's only Certified Pommelier, one of just over 100 cider experts in the world.

The venue can also be booked for private events and holiday parties throughout the fall and winter season, and can include the Pommelier experience or food pairing activities to entertain guests.

Go to ScionCiderBar for all the information.