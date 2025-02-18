Scott Wolf stops by The PLACE to talk about his new Fox show "Doc"

Scott Wolf lives in Utah and is one of the stars on the new Fox drama "Doc".

He stopped by The PLACE ahead of Tuesday's episode which he describes as a major storyline for his character, Dr. Richard Miler.

Doc also stars Molly Parker who suffer a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her memory.

The accident leave her with recollection of patients she's treated, colleagues she's crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push almost everyone away.

But with her loss comes a second chance to do things differently.

And that's part of the drama of the show, it asks big questions, Scott says, like "Who Am I", " What would I do differently" and "What would you want to forget?"

Scott told Morgan Saxton that the cast has to memorize a lot of medical jargon so that the show is believable and real.

By the way Doc is based on a true story.

You can watch Doc right here on Fox 13 Tuesdays at 8pm.