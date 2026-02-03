Screen Chatter Reviews: A series streaming at home and two new movies in theaters this week

Streaming on MGM+ is the mystery / thriller series "Vanished". When a romantic getaway to the South of France takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend, a woman is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger uncovering secrets about the man she thought she knew. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Vanished is a overly predictable mystery series asking too much for its audience to swallow. I am hoping that future episodes will find the right pace and writing for the series' stars." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters on Friday is the horror / thriller "The Strangers: Chapter 3". In the conclusion of the "Strangers" trilogy, the survivors are thrust back into a fight for their lives and uncover unsettling secrets blurring the line between life and death. Tony says, "Filmed back to back with Chapter 2, director Renny Harlin ends the trilogy with a series of horrific and unexpected twists and turns." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters now is the psychological thriller "Send Help." It stars Rachel McAdams. As the only survivors of a plane crash, an employee and her insufferable boss become stranded on a deserted island and must overcome past grievances and work together to survive. Along with Rachel McAdams, the film is directed by Sam Raimi. Tony says, "If you're looking for a deep dive into the psychological, this isn't it. But if you're into a disturbingly fun no holes barred horror movie, this should fill the bill." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

