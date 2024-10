Beehive Cheese is based here in Utah, in Uintah at the mouth of the Weber Canyon and has won more than 100 awards between World Cheese Awards, American Cheese Society and more.

Chef Heather from Beehive joined us with a fall recipe you can make at home. It uses Beehive's Seahive Cheese, which is made from Redmond Salt, another local company that mines its salt from an ancient seabed.

You can get the recipe here.

For more information please visit Beehivecheese.com.