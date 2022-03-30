SeaQuest Aquarium scavenger hunt to prevent underage drinking

To prevent underage drinking in Davis County, community partners have put together a fun event for families.

Layton Communities That Care has partnered with SeaQuest Aquarium and Parents Empowered to host an event that raises parents’ awareness of the important role they play in preventing underage drinking.

Alysa Stuart wth Layton Communities That Care shared about the fun scavenger families at SeaQuest Aquarium that families can enjoy.

The scavenger hunt will educate families about the harms of alcohol to the developing adolescent brain, and provide specific skills parents can use to keep kids healthy and alcohol-free—including the importance of family bonding time.

Senator Jerry Stevenson is constantly working to make sure proper funding goes to Parents Empowered & help make sure Utah kids are educated about underage drinking.

The scavenger hunt is offered in both Spanish and English and for more information go to Layton Communities That Care and Parents Empowered.