Seasonal tips to help make your home more energy efficient

Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes program has created a helpful Seasonal Tips calendar for customers year-round.

This spring consider subscribing to the calendar to be reminded of simple steps you can take like:



Setting your water heater to 120° F

Regularly clean and replace your filters

Seal windows and doors

Plant shade trees

Set your smart thermostat to 78-degrees in the summer

You can subscribe online by visiting wattsmarthomes.com using your most preferred phone application.

After you subscribe, reminders will pop up to help keep track of what home maintenance to-dos will help you save energy.

Enter to win a $100 gift card by subscribing to the online calendar. Winners are chosen every three months and the next winner will be drawn at the end of the May!

Download the tips to leave on your fridge at home to remind you what's next on your list.

Don't forget: there are lots of rebates available on WattsmartHomes.com to help with energy efficient upgrades.

