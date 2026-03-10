Seat belts are the single most effective traffic safety device for preventing injury and death.

Seat belts are life saving devices - and the single most effective traffic safety device for preventing injury and death. And, it's the law.

Shaunna Burbidge, Statewide Behavioral Safety Program Manager, UDOT, says they really do save lives for you and others in the car.

When you get in a crash and are unbuckled, you become a projectile and are 40 percent more likely to kill someone else in the car.

Shaunna says crashes can happen unexpectedly, no matter the distance traveled. It's crucial to buckle up every trip, no matter how short or familiar the route may be.

It's also important to not just buckle up, but buckle up PROPERLY. That means:

The shoulder belt fits across your collarbone, down the middle of your chest and away from your neck.

The lap belt fits across your hips and below your stomach.

You can learn more at zerofatalities.com.