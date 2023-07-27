Watch Now
See 26 of the valley's most unique and beautiful homes at the Parade of Homes

Salt Lake Parade of Homes
The Salt Lake Parade of Homes features 26 beautiful homes across the valley including the one Morgan toured today.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 27, 2023
The Salt Lake Parade of Homes opens on Friday, July 28, 2023 and runs through August 12, 2023.

The homes are open 12:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday & Monday.

There are 26 beautiful homes throughout the Salt Lake Valley, including one Morgan Saxton toured.

Anchor Construction built the home on the hillside at 14384 Cabin Trail Way
in Herriman.

It has amazing views of the valley and a ton of amenities including:

Outdoor and indoor basketball court
Amazing pool with waterfall & slides
Whole home spa including gym, sauna & steam room
Radiant heating throughout the home
Guest house/casita
Golf simulator
Driveway has snow melt system

You can find more information by visiting saltlakeparade.com

