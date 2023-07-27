See 26 of the valley's most unique and beautiful homes at the Parade of Homes

The Salt Lake Parade of Homes opens on Friday, July 28, 2023 and runs through August 12, 2023.

The homes are open 12:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday & Monday.

There are 26 beautiful homes throughout the Salt Lake Valley, including one Morgan Saxton toured.

Anchor Construction built the home on the hillside at 14384 Cabin Trail Way

in Herriman.

It has amazing views of the valley and a ton of amenities including:

Outdoor and indoor basketball court

Amazing pool with waterfall & slides

Whole home spa including gym, sauna & steam room

Radiant heating throughout the home

Guest house/casita

Golf simulator

Driveway has snow melt system

You can find more information by visiting saltlakeparade.com