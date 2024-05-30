See a double header soccer match with members of the military, then the Real Monarchs

The 3rd Annual Commander's Cup is happening May 31 - June 2, 2024 and you are invited!

The Commander's Cup is a Military Appreciation soccer tournament for service members in partnership with Hill Air Force Base.

This year there will be 16 on-base soccer teams, stretching from Florida to Alaska, and even an international team with more than 400 service members participating.

Games kick off on Friday, May 31, 2024 at Zions Bank Real Academy.

Then, the championship match is Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at America First Field as part of a double header with the Real Monarchs.

Fans can get in free, and the first 500 fans will get free hot dogs, hamburgers and sodas as well.

There will also be plenty of RSL and Royals merchandise and experiences for fans in attendance as well.

For more information please visit: RSL.com.