See a dragon in real life!

Welcome the newest member at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Inside the Ford Expedition Asia Gallery is the world's largest living lizard, a babyKomodo dragon.

Komodo dragons are native to the Indonesian islands (hot and humid environment) and are regarded as a symbol of power, strength, and spiritual significance by its island inhabitants.

This baby dragon was hatched on November 11, 2021 at the Bronx Zoo.

According to Dr. Fustukjian Komodo dragons thrive in temperatures above 95°F.

In a press statement he said: “These are impressive animals, and while this little guy may be small now, it's pretty clear he's a king among lizards.”

This mighty lizard currently measures a few feet in length and weighs nearly 3 pounds.

According to the aquarium, the baby Komodo dragon will undergo a dramatic transformation in the coming years, capable of reaching lengths of over 10 feet and weighing up to 150 pounds.

Aquarium guests and staff will get to see its growth and development over the years to come!

You can see the baby Komodo dragon and all the other animals now!

Visit livingplanetaquarium.org for visitor and ticket information.