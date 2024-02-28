See "Fairytale Club" pilot at the Zions Indie Film Fest

The pilot of "Fairytale Club" is in the Zions Indie Film Festival, which is running through March 2, 2024 at the SCERA Center in Orem.

We talked with Jon and James Cooper with Cooper Home Entertainment about the short film.

They say the plot is about what happens when a Fairy Tale enters the real world. The film's been in the works since 2022, but this is the first time it will be shown on the big screen.

You can watch the 30 minute pilot on March 2 at 2:45.

You can get tickets and more information at zionsindiefilmfest.com.

