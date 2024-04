Baby Animal Days is the biggest fundraiser of the year at the American West Heritage Center in beautiful Cache Valley.

Come see, hold, pet and interact with the fuzzy friends on the farm.

This year, you can also see baby bears from Yellowstone Bear World.

Baby Animal Days goes from April 3 to 6, 2024 from 10am-6pm each day.

Tickets are $12/person ages 3+

Your ticket also includes admission to the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous and traders row.

You can learn more at awhc.org.