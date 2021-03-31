See how a chef creates the M.O.A.B. - the Mother of all Burritos, at Maverik

On an average day, Maverik sells 24,000 of its BonFire burritos across its 360 stores in 11 states.

So you know they're going to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 1.

Budah stopped by Maverik to talk to the Original Adventure Chef at Maverik, Ryan Olsen. He demonstrated how he makes the M.O.A.B. - the Mother of All Burritos.

M.O.A.B. ingredients include huge servings of ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, and hash browns.

All BonFire burritos use high-quality meats, a delicious three-cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar, cilantro, rice and scratch-cooked beans, and are rolled into a delicious large tortilla.

Breakfast burrito enthusiasts can also grab other varieties like chorizo (called Chorcheezo at Maverik), sausage and bacon.

Lunch burritos offer a flavorful and substantial meal on-the-go packed into an 11-inch tortilla with choices including Steak Bandito, Sweet Pork and Buffalo Ranch.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will celebrate its guest's appreciation for its BonFire burritos, made fresh in every store, every day, with a sweet deal of $1 off all burritos in honor of National Burrito Day on April 1.

The $1 off BonFire burrito deal will be extended to Maverik Adventure Club™ loyalty members that present an Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro® card at the time of purchase.

You can find more information at maverik.com and to sign up for the club.