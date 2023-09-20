See how a "Sons of Anarchy" star is changing they way you can get an autograph

Charlie Hunnam and his partners have developed a brand new autograph delivery service and they are launching it at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Jenny talked to Charlie, who is going to be at the convention for the second time this year.

His company is called Neon Mango and Charlie says it was created because he realized that not everyone can fight the crowds and get autographs of the celebrities they love.

Neon Mango closes that demand gap by providing fully digital autographs.

Charlie walked us through how it works.

You just find the person's autograph that you want on their site, request one and then select the picture you'd like to use, choose music and a message and then it's delivered right to you.

You can learn more by visiting neonmango.com.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention runs September 21-23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.