See how much food and cash was collected in this year's Feed it Forward campaign

Security Service Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps have partnered with Fox 13 for years to help collected food for Utah individuals and families during hte holidays.

Food insecurity has been a longtime issue in communities across the country. Due to COVID-19, the need to provide food has grown tremendously.

The Feed it Forward campaign is an opportunity for the Utah community to come together to help the less fortunate.

And they did come through! Security Service Federal Credit Union presented the Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps with a check for $7,085! Plus, 1,500 pounds of food was collected as well!

In addition the credit union branches put together breakfast kits perfect for kids to take to school, or to hand out on days when the pantry is closed.

All food and money will be donated to the Salvation Army's SLC food pantry to provide meals to people in Utah.

For more information please visit ssfcu.org/donations or salarmy.us./slcfeeding2021.