See how you can make a smoothie by pedaling an exercise bike

Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age. In fact, globally about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.

CycleNation and the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association want to help Utahns take control of their heart and brain health while raising funds to support breakthrough research to end heart disease and stroke.

CycleNation takes place on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 4:30-7:30pm. Build your team of four and ride relay-style at the event.

After the ride, participants will enjoy a fun after-party, including a smoothie bike sponsored byOptum, the American Heart Association's "Live Fierce. Take Action." sponsor.

Pedal the bike and enjoy an "Optum Orange" smoothie. Just add the ingredients to the blender mounted on the cycle. All it takes is the rider pedaling the bike to activate the blender.

For the "Optum Orange" smoothie, put in a half-cup of 100% orange juice, one orange, one banana and a handful of ice.

There is no cost to participate when you register at cyclenation.org/utah, but they're asking people to donate and fundraise to support lifesaving stroke and heart disease research.

