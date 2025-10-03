See how you CAN reach iconic Utah destinations in an electric vehicle

Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Bianca Velasquez is taking us along on a road tour to iconic Utah destinations in an electric vehicle.

The stops include Vernal, Moab, and soon Salina, which are places that people want to visit for their natural beauty.

Bianca visited Vernal and connected with local residents and travelers, showing how easy it is to plug in, get a fast charge and hit the road again.

This proves that EVs aren't just for city driving. In fact, the network of fast chargers (up to 350 kW) allows EV drivers to top off quickly and continue on scenic routes.

And the network is expanding. RMP is rolling out 20 hyper-fast/ DC fast charging stations in Utah in partnership with Electrify America, providing speeds up to 350 kW.

Electricity costs per mile are typically much lower than gasoline and RMP's program offers additional discounts for their customers.

For example, customers can save up to 40 percent off the cost of public charging at RMP stations by using the Electrify America app and selecting the "Rocky Mountain Power Plan".

Also, RMP's Wattsmart Drive program lets the utility optimize when EV charging occurs (briefly pausing charging for 5-minute windows during peak demand). Participants earn bill credits (up to $100 first year, $50 in subsequent years).

By shifting charging to off-peak hours, there is less strain on the grid during high-demand periods.

This supports cleaner, more efficient use of energy and reduces the need for costly upgrades or backup power.

Also, driving electric means zero tailpipe emissions, which contributes to better air quality in Utah.

RMP provides educational support to help new EV drivers plan routes, manage charging stops, and overcome "range anxiety."

