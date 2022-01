Over 350 of the hottest new cars and trucks are all in one place at the Utah International Auto Expo!

Car lovers are invited to check out the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment.

The Expo goes January 14 - 17, 2022 at the Mountain America Exposition Center.

Expo hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can learn more at autoshowutah.com or follow @UtahAutoExpo on Facebook and @utahautoexpo on Instagram.