See Petra's Backstubchen at this year's Sneddon Hof Germanfest

Petra's Backstubchen is all about baked goodies from the "old country".

Owner Petra Vigil was raised in a small town in Germany. As a young child, Petra enjoyed watching her mother bake. And, she learned the basics which turned into a passion for baking.

At age 18 she purchased her first baking book, which she still uses today for several of her recipes.

She's going to be at Sneddon Hof Germanfest on January 17 & 18, 2025 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center.

Find more at: petrasbackstubchen.com.

