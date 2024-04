Hunting for rocks, fossils and dinosaur bones is a popular hobby in Utah and now you can see treasures found right here in Utah at the 2024 Wasatch Gem Society's Annual Rock, Mineral & Fossil Show.

This is a family-friendly day of adventures with more than 85 vendors, a kids' area, and learn all about digging for dinosaurs too!

The show is going on April 19, 20 & 21, 2024 at Bastian Agriculture Center, 2100 West 11400 South in South Jordan.

You can learn more at wasatchgemsociety.com.