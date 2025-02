"Rule Breakers" is based on the true story of Afghanistan's first all-girls robotics team.

It's set to be released in theaters on the eve of International Women's Day, March 7, 2025.

But you can see it early, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the Zions Indie Film Festival, and take part in a Q&A with the stars.

The airing is at the Clarke Grand Theatre at 7:30pm.

You an learn more at zionsindiefilmfest.com and angel.com/movies/rule-breakers.