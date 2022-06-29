Watch Now
See Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband at the Wasatch Mountain Music Fest

7th Annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival
Ryan Shupe &amp; The Rubberband are a part of the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 29, 2022
The Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is coming up July 8-10 in Wallsburg, Utah.

This is a great family-friendly festival for people to enjoy great music and have a good time.

The festival offers a mix of contemporary and traditional roots based music like Bluegrass, Celtic, Folk, Singer-Songwriter and Roots Rock.

Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband are a part of the festival again this year. They are known for their brilliant live performances filled with energy and excitement.

Ryan joined us with a sneak "listen" to what he and his band will be performing this year.

Ryan says in addition to jamming, there will be food, an instrument competition, a singer-songwriter competition and a workshop stage.

You can learn more and get your tickets at wasatchmountainmusic.com.

