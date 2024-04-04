Watch Now
See some of the runway styles from the Utah Indigenous Fashion Week

Utah Indigenous Fashion Week
More than 20 designers from Utah are coming together for this fashion show.
More than 20 indigenous designers from tribes across Utah and beyond are coming together for a fashion show.

It will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at The Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City. As of today, it is sold out, which just shows the popularity of this event.

Designers include from the Hopi, Navajo, Ute, Northern Ute, Apache, Anishinaabe Ojibwe and many more are taking part.

There will be traditional, contemporary, modern and creative couture fashion worn by models on the runway.

This year's show will also include a performance from award-winning artist Stella Standingbear.

