The Utah World Fashion Week (UWFW) takes place twice a year in February and August, and aims to become the largest fashion event in the state.

For one full week, UWFW will present high-profile fashion shows and events, attracting designers, guests, models and artists from all over.

There will be more than 20 designers and brands in February alone.

You can learn more at utahworldfashionweek.com and on Instagram @utahworldfw.