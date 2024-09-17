See the latest fashions from local and international designers

The Art Meets Fashion Runway Event is happening on September 21, 2024 at 7:00pm at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City.

You'll be able to see fashions from four local designers and four international designers on the runway!

And, you can see the evolution of AI through the lens of fashion.

It's a fun night that raises funds for The Leonardo, for their efforts to launch new programs for the community.

You can purchase tickets here, and learn more at amfmagazine.com and by following them on Instagram @amffoundation.