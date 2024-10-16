See the new fall line of clothing out by local company Honu Wear

Honu wants to help workout gear be comfortable whether you're at the gym, playing golf or grocery shopping.

The Utah-based company makes premium quality clothing without the premium price tag.

Their line includes shorts, joggers, hoodies, sweaters, backpacks and sunglasses.

New this fall, they have a new line of clothing out including buttery-soft leggings that are more flattering to wear.

In October, 2024, Honu Wear is donating 10 percent of leggings sales to support breast cancer awareness.

You can see them at Pinners Conference on October 24, 25, and 26, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

You can find all of the styles at honuwear.com.