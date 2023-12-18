See the Red Pandas at Utah's Hogle Zoo

The cold weather may be frightful for some but for the Red Pandas at Utah's Hogle Zoo they are loving this time of year.

Jenny Hardman joined Sarah Doherty, Animal Keeper II-Asian Highlands.

All of the animals in Asian Highlands are high-elevation species, so they are uniquely suited for colder weather.

This year the zoo introduced the first red panda cub, Dorji (pronounced Dor-jay) who is named after the Tibetan word for diamond.

Dorji is 5 months old and weighs almost 4lbs which is about half the size of an adult red panda.

Dorji is working on perfecting his tree-climbing skills and he also enjoys munching on bamboo and biscuits.

Right now, is the perfect time to visit the zoo because they’ve brought back $5 Wild Weekdays!

Mondays through Fridays, general admission tickets are just $5 online or $7 at the front gate.

Guests 2 and under are always free at Utah's Hogle Zoo.

