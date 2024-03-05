See the stars from HGTV's "Renovation 911" at the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show

The 2024 Salt Lake Home and Garden Show begins on Friday, March 9 and continues through Sunday, March 10 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Show Manager, Ian Richmond, joined us in studio to tell us about the show's celebrity guests and other highlights.

HGTV's Renovation 911 Stars Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan will be lighting up the stage as the home show's special guests.

The dynamic duo are not just your average home renovation experts. Ian says their energy, expertise, and unwavering commitment to transforming homes have catapulted them to HGTV stardom, and now they're bringing their passion and know-how straight to Utah.

Uselding and Meehan will be on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 9 at 3 p.m., to share home renovation and design tips as well as answer questions.

There are other highlights from the show as well including how to create an outdoor oasis from some of Utah's premier landscaping and gardening experts.

There's also designer rooms, nad a pop-up plant market!

In all more than 450 experts will be on hand .

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, March 8. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

The Home + Garden Show provides plenty of free parking, a shuttle service and is offering free valet parking—first come, first serve— at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2024 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted online advanced price available through March 7, 2024. Opening day online price is same as box office pricing.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.