See the story of the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph

"The Chosen" is a global phenomenon that has been viewed 374 million times, in 190 countries and on all seven continents.

Its Christmas special, "Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers" will be in theaters nationwide through December 10, 2021.

We talked with the creator of "The Chosen", Dallas Jenkins who says the story is about the birth of Christ, as seen through the eyes of Mary and Joseph.

He says you'll also see an extraordinary lineup of musicians perform both new and classic Christmas songs from the set of The Chosen, including: Phil Wickham, who also joined us to talk about his experience in this big film production.

To find a theater near you, and for more information please visit thechosen.tv/christmas.