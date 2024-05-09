See the world's elite riders clash head-to-head at Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

The world's elite Supercross riders will be clashing in head-to-head competitions at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City.

One of them is Hunter Schlosser, who joined us in student to tell us more about the event at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

He says you will be able to watch the premier 450 class, as well as the rising stars in the 250 class as they put it all on the line.

The fastest riders will earn points toward competing in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Champsionship Finals fueled by Monster Energy.

You can also be a part of the Monster Energy Supercross FanFast, where fans will have unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs.

FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying prior to the Main Event.

Gates open at 11am for practice and qualifying races. FanFest also starts at 11am and goes until 5pm.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 5:30pm, and the racing starts at 6pm.

Learn more and get your tickets at supercrosslive.com.

