See this newly-updated home in a prime location

Briana Allred, with Allred Legacy Investments, joined us to tell us about a new listing on the market.

The home is newly-updated and in a prime location in Orem. Located just minutes from Provo Canyon and Sundance, it's also close to University Place, Harmons, Costco and only a short drive to UVU and BYU.

There are three rooftop peaks on the exterior with a blend of shingles and metal flashing as well as refreshed siding.

It has an expansive lot which includes a sport court, volleyball court, ample parking, an oversized detached garage and space for a pool!

You can also have horses on the property.

Inside, it's been updated with new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems as well as fresh paint, new tile, flooring custom cabinetry, an ice maker, a drink fridge and two dishwashers!

One of the best features is a custom-designed closet that's a dream come true for any wardrobe enthusiast.

You can contact Briana at 801-634-7508 or by visiting her on Instagram @utahrealestate_briana.allred.