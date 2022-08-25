See dancers from "So You Think You Can Dance" at Dancing Under the Stars

2022 is the 17th Annual Dancing Under the Stars.

This year you can see the winner of So You Think You Can Dance, Alexis Warr Burton, and the runner-up in the hit Fox TV show, Keaton Kermode.

Also performing, Carter Williams, who finished in the top six of So You Think You Can Dance.

Alexis and Carter are alumni of Utah's Center Stage Performing Arts Studio.

Dancing Under the Stars is August 26 and 27 at Scera, 600 South 400 East in Orem.

The night of dance will feature ballroom, jazz, tap and hop hop.

You can get your tickets by calling 801-225-ARTS or visiting scera.org.